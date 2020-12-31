UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Gears Up Campaign Against Defaulters; Collects Over Rs 41.8 Mln In December

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:06 PM

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects over Rs 41.8 mln in December

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 41.8 million during December

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 41.8 million during December.

According to RCB spokesman, the RCB teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued several notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell were conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, PeoplesColony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan and Peshawar Road and the building rules violators were served notices.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Road Rawalpindi December All Million

Recent Stories

Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

1 minute ago

KP govt releases Rs.40.3 M to setup Braille print ..

2 minutes ago

Addl IGP for red alert security on new year night

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomes Jap ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 test to replac ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 27,747 new COVID-19 infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.