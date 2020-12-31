RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects over Rs 41.8 mln in December

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 41.8 million during December

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 41.8 million during December.

According to RCB spokesman, the RCB teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued several notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell were conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, PeoplesColony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan and Peshawar Road and the building rules violators were served notices.