RCB Gears Up Campaign Against Defaulters; Collects Over Rs 1220 Mln In 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 1220 million including Rs 283 million TIP tax, Rs 737 million property tax and Rs 200 million water charges from the defaulters during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges and Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and collected over Rs 1220 million including Rs 283 million TIP tax, Rs 737 million property tax and Rs 200 million water charges from the defaulters during 2020.

According to RCB spokesman, boards teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against defaulters.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued several notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell were conducting raids and the ownersof the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters were served notices.

