RCB generates over Rs 1.1 bln revenue in eight months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of different taxes managed to generate over Rs 1.1 billion revenue during last eight months of the current financial year.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the board collected over Rs 642 million property tax, 168 million water charges, Rs 30.6 million Conservancy changes, Rs 244 million TIP Tax and over Rs 8.7 million Trade License Fee while Rs 5.5 million Professional Tax was also recovered from the defaulters during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of Property Tax, Water Charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) Tax and Trade Tax , he added.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes,otherwise,strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

Replying to a question,he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said that the staff were carrying out raids in different areas fall in the board jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters were served notices.

The Trade License and Professional Tax Branch also issued a large number of notices to the rules violators during the period, he informed.

