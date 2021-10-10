RCB generates over Rs 353.7 mln revenue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), under its ongoing campaign, managed to generate over Rs 353.7 million revenue during last three months of the current financial year, 2021-22.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the board collected over Rs 198 million property tax, over Rs 63 million water charges, Rs 24.8 million Conservancy changes, Rs 65 million TIP Tax and over Rs 3.9 million Trade License Fee while over Rs 1.9 million Professional Tax was also collected during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of Property Tax, Water Charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) Tax and Trade Tax , he added.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff was carrying out raids in different areas in the board jurisdiction including Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and notices were served to the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters.

RCB food branch checked 474 food outlets and issued a large number of notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three months and imposed fines amounting around Rs 535,000. The RCB food branch collected food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

