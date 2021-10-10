UrduPoint.com

RCB Generates Over Rs 353.7 Mln Revenue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

RCB generates over Rs 353.7 mln revenue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), under its ongoing campaign, managed to generate over Rs 353.7 million revenue during last three months of the current financial year, 2021-22.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the board collected over Rs 198 million property tax, over Rs 63 million water charges, Rs 24.8 million Conservancy changes, Rs 65 million TIP Tax and over Rs 3.9 million Trade License Fee while over Rs 1.9 million Professional Tax was also collected during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of Property Tax, Water Charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) Tax and Trade Tax , he added.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff was carrying out raids in different areas in the board jurisdiction including Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and notices were served to the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters.

RCB food branch checked 474 food outlets and issued a large number of notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three months and imposed fines amounting around Rs 535,000. The RCB food branch collected food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Water Road Rawalpindi Saddar Market All Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

36 minutes ago
 Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 fema ..

Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 female weavers

2 hours ago
 NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.