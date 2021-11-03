RCB generates over Rs 532.8 mln property tax

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), under its ongoing campaign, managed to generate property tax amounting to over Rs 532.8 million during last four months of the current financial year.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of property tax.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff was carrying out raids in different areas in the board jurisdiction including Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and notices were served to the rules violators and the tax defaulters.

