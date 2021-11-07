UrduPoint.com

RCB Generates Over Rs 780 Mln Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

RCB generates over Rs 780 mln revenue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), under its ongoing campaign, managed to generate over Rs 780 million revenue during last four months of the current financial year, 2021-22.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the board collected over Rs 532 million property tax, over Rs 108 million water charges, over Rs 37 million Conservancy changes, over Rs 116 million TIP Tax and over Rs 5.3 million Trade License Fee while over Rs 3.1 million Professional Tax was also collected during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of Property Tax, Water Charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) Tax and Trade Tax , he added.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff was carrying out raids in different areas in the board jurisdiction including Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, and several other areas and notices were served to the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters.



