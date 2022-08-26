RCB holds board meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday held its monthly board meeting under the chair of its Station Commander/ President Brig. Salman Nazar.

According to the RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Gulzar, Vice President Malik Munir, elected members Rashid Ahmed Khan, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Ch Shakoor Ahmed, Malik Saghir Ahmed, and monitory member Khurram Shehzad Gul attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz, ACEO Mujahid Shah, Secretary Cantonment Board Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Eng.

Attiq ur Rehman, Accountant Arshad Khan, Revenue Superintendent Ayub Tabasam and Land Superintendent Muhammad Toqeer were also present.

He informed that the meeting discussed various agenda items, including recovery campaign of property tax and water charges, income and expenditure of the board.

The meeting also approved different development projects and residential and commercial building plans, he added.