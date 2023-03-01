RCB holds monthly board meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Monthly Board Meeting of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was held here on Wednesday, which was presided over by President, Cantonment Board and Station Commander, Brig. Salman Nazar.

The meeting was attended by RCB's Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, Vice President Malik Maneer Ahmed, elected members, Malik Usman Khan, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Amjad Hussain, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Ch. Shakoor Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed and minority member Khurram Shehzad Gul. Additional CEO Umair Mehmood, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer and Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat were also present on the occasion.

The meeting besides discussing in detail the agenda items, reviewed the overall progress on different schemes.

The meeting also discussed income and expenditures of the RCB and approved salary increase for House Officers of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), temporary appointment of Boiler Engineer for CGH. The board also discussed purchase of medicines and several disposable items for CGH.

The board approved 72 residential building plans and several other agenda items.