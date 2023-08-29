RCB holds monthly board meeting to review different projects

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here on Tuesday held a monthly board meeting which was presided over by President Cantonment Boards and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here on Tuesday held a monthly board meeting which was presided over by President Cantonment Boards and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar.

Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, Vice President Cantonment Board Malik Munir Ahmed and other elected members including Malik Usman Khan, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Amjad Hussain, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed, minority member Khurram Shehzad Gill and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed several agenda items including income and expenditures of the board, annual salary increase of the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) employees, battery replacement in Radiology Department of CGH, tender for Engineering department and other matters.

The meeting approved a project to underground the electricity network in Saddar area. The board also gave approval to form various committees.