RCB hygiene check; 11 notices issued to food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 11 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to a spokesman of RCB, total 25 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 14 food samples from the different areas of Saddar, Peshawar road and Allahabad which were sent to lab for quality test.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets, spokesman added.