RCB Hygiene Check; 18 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB spokesman, total 45 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 30 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Allahabad, Naseerabad and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

Fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

