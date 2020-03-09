RCB hygiene check; 18 notices issued to food outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 12 food samples were collected which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at 30 food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.