RCB Hygiene Check; 25 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

RCB hygiene check; 25 notices issued to food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The food branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 25 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 28 food samples were collected which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment executive officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

Fines were also being imposed on stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said, adding the teams were directed to check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets as well.

