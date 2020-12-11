UrduPoint.com
RCB Hygiene Check; 30 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantt board conducted raids and issued notices to 30 food outlets for unhygienic food, poor cleanliness conditions and doing businesses without trade licenses.

A spokesman of RCB informed that the teams in its ongoing operation checked 35 outlets and imposed fine of Rs. 11000 on 30 outlets on rules violations while the team also collected 10 food samples which were sent to the lab for quality tests.

He said the raids would continue and the teams were directed to check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

