RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 30 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 35 food points were checked while 10 food samples were collected which were sent to the lab for quality test.

Over Rs 11,000 fines were imposed on the rules violators, he added.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

He said, the teams also imposed fines on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.