RCB Hygiene Check; 30 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantt board conducted raids and issued notices to 30 food outlets for unhygienic food, poor cleanliness conditions and doing businesses without trade licenses.

A spokesman of RCB informed that the teams in its ongoing operation checked 35 outlets and imposed fine of Rs. 8020 on 30 outlets on rules violations while the team also collected 10 food samples which were sent to the lab for quality tests.

Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets, he added.

