UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Hygiene Check; 32 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

RCB hygiene check; 32 notices issued to food outlets

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 32 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 32 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, a total 24 food samples were collected which were sent to the lab for quality test while over Rs 71,000 fines were imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

He said, the teams also imposed fines on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Saddar Market Court

Recent Stories

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

17 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

17 minutes ago

Abiy says Ethiopia working to restore order in con ..

1 minute ago

UN Slams Afghan Justice System for Lack of Justice ..

1 minute ago

EU's Sefcovic Says Will Discuss Brexit Deal, Irish ..

1 minute ago

Head of Russia's Rostec Says Corporation to Start ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.