RCB Hygiene Check; 3200 Food Outlets Checked In 2020

Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:44 PM

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) checked over 2300 food outlets during 2020 and issued noticed to 1950 for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

According to RCB spokesman, the Food Branch of the board conducted raids in different areas and collected thousands of food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test while over Rs 3.6 million fines were imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

He said, the teams also imposed fines on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

