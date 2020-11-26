UrduPoint.com
RCB Hygiene Check; 39 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:54 PM

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 39 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 39 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four days.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 58 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 18 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to Rs 46,500 were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

