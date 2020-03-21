UrduPoint.com
RCB Hygiene Check; Rs 150,000 Fine Imposed To Food Outlets

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:31 PM

RCB hygiene check; Rs 150,000 fine imposed to food outlets

The Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fine of Rs 150,000 to different food outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements, hygienic environment, expiry products and use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted surprise raids on a medical store and Cash & Carry center located in Saddar and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 for selling expired products while imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a sweet center for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

Meanwhile, the teams also conducted its crackdown in the area of Westridge, Dhamiyal Road, Bakra Mandi and Gawalmandi and collected samples of food items which were sent to the lab for quality tests.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

