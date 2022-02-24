RCB imposes Rs 160,000 fines on food outlets; seals five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Food Branch under its ongoing operation conducted raids in different areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets and imposed fines amounting to Rs 160,000 on the violators while five were also sealed.

According to RCB spokesman, RCB food branch also issued several notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

He informed that the RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB were regularly conducting raids in different areas to take action against the rules violators.

The RCB food branch also collected 25 food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the CEO RCB conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Gawalmandi, Westridge, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Range Road and Masrial Road and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

