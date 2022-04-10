UrduPoint.com

RCB Imposes Rs 3.4 Mln Fines On Food Outlets

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RCB imposes Rs 3.4 mln fines on food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) food branch while conducting raids on food outlets imposed Rs 3.4 million fines for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last nine months of the current financial year.

According to RCB spokesman, the board issued 1084 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions and also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

