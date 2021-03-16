RCB inaugurates 'Quran Garden' at Raja Akram Road

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday inaugurated 'Quran Garden' here at Raja Akram Road, established under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday inaugurated 'Quran Garden' here at Raja Akram Road, established under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik were chief guests on the occasion.

Saplings of the plants which are mentioned in the holy Quran were particularly planted in the garden.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani addressing the participants said that 'Plant for Pakistan' is not only a campaign rather it has become a passion which was increasing day by day in all the seasons.

He appreciated the arrangements made by both the Boards, Rawalpindi and Chaklala to provide free saplings to the citizens during end of last week.

The President Cantt board also lauded the response given by the residents saying "I visited the distribution points set up to provide free saplings and witnessed, overwhelming response of the citizens who are now motivated and enthusiastic to make the plantation campaign a success.

" He said, "I am confident that as a result of the struggle we are making, Pakistan will become a lush green country in near future." The President expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon achieve the desired results of the plantation campaign and pollution problems would be eliminated.

He said Rawalpindi Cantonment Board was making all out efforts to make maximum areas green. He also appreciated hard work being done by Additional Chief Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Horticulturists Mehar Gul, Madam Mahnaz and other staff of the garden branch to make the environment lush green. He praised the unique idea of 'Quran Garden.'The students of Seham school also participated in the ceremony while a large number of citizens were also present who appreciated efforts being made by Cantt board to make the environment clean and green.