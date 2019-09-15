RCB inspects 5085 houses under anti-dengue drive; removes larva from 81 points

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive inspected 5085 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 81 sites during seven days.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP on Sunday that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places on daily basis besides educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

5085 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at several points including houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, as many as 26,596 containers were checked during anti-dengue drive and the teams also imposed Rs 30,000 fines on the violators. He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.