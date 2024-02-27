Open Menu

RCB Instruct For Maintaining Food Quality

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM

RCB instruct for maintaining food quality

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has instructed the restaurants to maintain food quality and hygiene.

RCB team along with Ad'l Director Military Lands and Cantonments (MLC) Rawalpindi Region made a surprise visit to various food points in different areas of Sadar on the other day and examined production units at hotels, restaurants, and quality of food items.

According to the RCB spokesman the team, including Ad'l Chief Executive Officer RCB, Umair Mehboob inspected the sanitation situation, cooking of food items, and cleanliness in the kitchens of the hotels.

He said that instructions to improve cleanliness were given to various famous restaurants and food points during the visit.

Additional CEO on the occasion issued directives to the Chief Public Health Officer and food inspector for strict monitoring to ensure quality foods and improved cleanliness on all food points. The use of substandard ingredients in food preparation would not be allowed, he said.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

47 minutes ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

3 hours ago
Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

13 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

13 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

13 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

13 hours ago
 Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

13 hours ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan