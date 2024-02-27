RCB instruct for maintaining food quality

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has instructed the restaurants to maintain food quality and hygiene.

RCB team along with Ad'l Director Military Lands and Cantonments (MLC) Rawalpindi Region made a surprise visit to various food points in different areas of Sadar on the other day and examined production units at hotels, restaurants, and quality of food items.

According to the RCB spokesman the team, including Ad'l Chief Executive Officer RCB, Umair Mehboob inspected the sanitation situation, cooking of food items, and cleanliness in the kitchens of the hotels.

He said that instructions to improve cleanliness were given to various famous restaurants and food points during the visit.

Additional CEO on the occasion issued directives to the Chief Public Health Officer and food inspector for strict monitoring to ensure quality foods and improved cleanliness on all food points. The use of substandard ingredients in food preparation would not be allowed, he said.