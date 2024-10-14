Open Menu

RCB Intensifies Anti-dengue Campaign To Counter Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM

RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign to counter the prevailing challenge of epidemic as the positive cases in the Cantt areas have increased

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign to counter the prevailing challenge of epidemic as the positive cases in the Cantt areas have increased.

The data which is being compiled and updated on daily basis by the District Health Authority has shown a considerable spike in dengue cases from Rawalpindi Cantt territories.

Additional CEO RCB, Haider Shuja has directed the dengue cell of the board to further enhance surveillance and monitoring of the dengue situation.

He remarked that the dengue issue demands collective efforts with collaboration between allied departments. He also urged the public reps from various cantonment UCc and Wards to visit their respective Constituencies and monitor the situation regularly.

According to details, a meeting was held on Monday to review the anti-dengue campaign, with Haider Shuja in the chair. It was attended by President RCB Malik Munir, in-charges of horticulture department, dengue cell, sanitation department, engineering branch and members from various wards.

The dengue cell of RCB gave a comprehensive briefing during the meeting and apprised of that more than 210 open vacant plots have been cleaned, fogging and spraying was being done on a daily basis in the most affected areas to prevent dengue.

It was informed in the meeting that a separate dengue ward has also been established in the Cantt General Hospital.

Regarding the ongoing dengue awareness campaign, banners and posters have also been displayed in all wards. Surveillance of tire shops, factories, departmental stores, hotels, open plots, filtration plants and cemeteries was being completed.

It was briefed that during the Friday sermons, people have been asked not to allow water stagnation in and around their houses and to take special care of cleanliness to get rid of dengue larvae. Awareness campaign seminars on dengue prevention are also being organized in schools.

The Additional CEO on the occasion said that spraying should be continued in all the wards on an emergency basis.

"The Cantonment Board will continue its efforts until the dengue mosquito is eradicated", he said.

He urged the citizens to extend their cooperation to the Cantonment staff in the fight against dengue. He directed the officials to fully cooperate with the health department and share the situation with each other.

All the members assured their all possible cooperation and expressed their resolve to ensure the successful rendering during the anti dengue campaign.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Visit Rawalpindi All From Share

Recent Stories

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for f ..

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability

3 minutes ago
 Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for chang ..

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova

4 minutes ago
 BISP strives to help families achieve self-relianc ..

BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance

3 minutes ago
 Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convo ..

Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX ..

Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024

4 minutes ago
 BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies

4 minutes ago
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strength ..

Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces historic package for jour ..

CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists

4 minutes ago
 Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, ..

Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani

4 minutes ago
 Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footi ..

Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple secto ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan