RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign to counter the prevailing challenge of epidemic as the positive cases in the Cantt areas have increased

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign to counter the prevailing challenge of epidemic as the positive cases in the Cantt areas have increased.

The data which is being compiled and updated on daily basis by the District Health Authority has shown a considerable spike in dengue cases from Rawalpindi Cantt territories.

Additional CEO RCB, Haider Shuja has directed the dengue cell of the board to further enhance surveillance and monitoring of the dengue situation.

He remarked that the dengue issue demands collective efforts with collaboration between allied departments. He also urged the public reps from various cantonment UCc and Wards to visit their respective Constituencies and monitor the situation regularly.

According to details, a meeting was held on Monday to review the anti-dengue campaign, with Haider Shuja in the chair. It was attended by President RCB Malik Munir, in-charges of horticulture department, dengue cell, sanitation department, engineering branch and members from various wards.

The dengue cell of RCB gave a comprehensive briefing during the meeting and apprised of that more than 210 open vacant plots have been cleaned, fogging and spraying was being done on a daily basis in the most affected areas to prevent dengue.

It was informed in the meeting that a separate dengue ward has also been established in the Cantt General Hospital.

Regarding the ongoing dengue awareness campaign, banners and posters have also been displayed in all wards. Surveillance of tire shops, factories, departmental stores, hotels, open plots, filtration plants and cemeteries was being completed.

It was briefed that during the Friday sermons, people have been asked not to allow water stagnation in and around their houses and to take special care of cleanliness to get rid of dengue larvae. Awareness campaign seminars on dengue prevention are also being organized in schools.

The Additional CEO on the occasion said that spraying should be continued in all the wards on an emergency basis.

"The Cantonment Board will continue its efforts until the dengue mosquito is eradicated", he said.

He urged the citizens to extend their cooperation to the Cantonment staff in the fight against dengue. He directed the officials to fully cooperate with the health department and share the situation with each other.

All the members assured their all possible cooperation and expressed their resolve to ensure the successful rendering during the anti dengue campaign.