RCB Intensifies Drain Cleaning Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has intensified cleaning of drains in different parts of the cantonment areas.

RCB has asked residents to cooperate with field workers who are engaged with heavy machinery round the clock.

According to the details, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, RCB CEO has instructed to conduct a swift drain cleaning campaign on the eve of heavy rains during the monsoon. He has appealed to the citizens to avoid throwing garbage and construction debris into the nullahs, refrain refrain children from visiting deep drains and to cooperate with the RCB teams.

The cleaning operation has been completed in the areas including Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta Puli, Faisal Colony, Miran Bakhsh Colony, Jaba Puli, Adra, Aslam Market and Jan Colony, while work has been intensified in areas including Peshawar Road Lane No.

4 to 7, Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Sulaiman Abad, Dhok Banaras, and Gawalmandi nullahs.

Moreover, a control room has also been set up in RCB in view of the recent rains. To deal with any kind of emergency, the staff of the cant board remained in the control room for 24 hours. The holidays of the related staff have been canceled.

The spokesman RCB informed that Sentry Supervisors and other relevant staff would be present in their respective areas to avoid any kind of emergency. All resources are being utilized to keep the situation under control, he added.

