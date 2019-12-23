RCB issue notices against illegal construction,removed 7032 tonnes waste

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Monday issued notices to 30 building bye-laws violators .

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued to the rules violators, in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

Meanwhile RCB in its cleanliness drive removed 7032 tonnes garbage from different areas of RCB during last 15 days.