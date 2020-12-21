RCB issues notice to 39 non-license holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday issued 39 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 97,740 revenue.

Meanwhile RCB in its operation against encroachment ,confiscated two truckloads of goods from various areas, he added.