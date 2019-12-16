UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Issues Notice To 775 Non-license Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

RCB issues notice to 775 non-license holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Monday issued 775 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 275 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 600,000 revenue.

Meanwhile RCB in its drive against encroachments also confiscated four trucks of goods from Tench Bhatta,Naseerabad,Alabad and Saddar areas.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

5 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

40 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

43 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

50 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.