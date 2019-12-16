RCB issues notice to 775 non-license holders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Monday issued 775 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 275 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 600,000 revenue.

Meanwhile RCB in its drive against encroachments also confiscated four trucks of goods from Tench Bhatta,Naseerabad,Alabad and Saddar areas.