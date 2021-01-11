RCB issues notices to 2875 non-trade license holders in six months

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 2875 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 2875 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last six months.

According to details, RCB, Trade License Branch was taking action in accordance with the law against non-trade license holders.

The branch conducted operations and served warning notices on over 2875 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road, Hafizabad and other areas.

The branch also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 7115 shopkeepers who had met all requirements and collected revenue amounting to Rs 11.

5 million, the spokesman of RCB said.

Meanwhile, the Food Branch of RCB checked over 2110 food outlets during the period and issued noticed to 1445 for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

He said that the RCB teams conducted raids in different areas and collected thousands of food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test while over Rs 2.1 million fines were imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.