UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Issues Notices To 3850 Non Trade License Holders In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:07 PM

RCB issues notices to 3850 non trade license holders in 2020

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 3850 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 3850 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during 2020.

According to details, RCB, Trade License Branch was taking action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The branch in this respect held operations and served warning notices to over 3850 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road, Hafizabad and other areas.

The branch also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 7300 shopkeepers who had met all requirements.

Meanwhile, the Food Branch of RCB checked over 2300 food outlets during 2020 and issued noticed to 1950 for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

He informed that the RCB teams conducted raids in different areas and collected thousands of food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test while over Rs 3.6 million fines were imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

Related Topics

Poor Road Rawalpindi Hafizabad 2020 All Million Court

Recent Stories

IGP Amir Zulfiqar removed from the post

12 minutes ago

Desert activities to be resumed in Sharjah with pr ..

26 minutes ago

PM asks Hazara people to bury their loved ones

28 minutes ago

Six among MS THQ hospital Dunyapur held over corru ..

2 minutes ago

EU watchdog tries again on Moderna vaccine

2 minutes ago

300 percent mangroves increased in Pakistan during ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.