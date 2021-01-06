RCB issues notices to 3850 non trade license holders in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 3850 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 3850 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during 2020.

According to details, RCB, Trade License Branch was taking action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The branch in this respect held operations and served warning notices to over 3850 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road, Hafizabad and other areas.

The branch also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 7300 shopkeepers who had met all requirements.

Meanwhile, the Food Branch of RCB checked over 2300 food outlets during 2020 and issued noticed to 1950 for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

He informed that the RCB teams conducted raids in different areas and collected thousands of food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test while over Rs 3.6 million fines were imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.