RCB issues notices to 44 non-trade license holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) served notices to 44 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in its area.

A spokesman of RCB informed that food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non-trade license holders and served warning notices to over 44 outlets including bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas.

The department also received a large number of applications during December and issued new licenses to 100 shopkeepers who had met all the legal requirements for the license and also collected Rs 47,480, he added.

Meanwhile, the RCB anti-encroachment teams also conducted raids in different areas including Peshawar road, Saddar, Chungi no. 22 and confiscated four truckloads of goods.