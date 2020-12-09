UrduPoint.com
RCB Issues Notices To 53 Non Trade License Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

RCB issues notices to 53 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 53 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 53 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 53 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license during December and collected Rs 82,840.

