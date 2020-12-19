RCB issues notices to 53 non-trade license holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) served notices to 53 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in its jurisdiction.

A RCB spokesman said food Control Department continued its crackdown against non-trade license holders and served warning notices to over 53 outlets including dairy shops, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, chicken shops and others in different areas.

The department also received a large number of applications during this month and issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the legal requirements for issuance of license and collected Rs 64,200, he added.