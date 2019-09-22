RCB issues notices to 530 non trade license holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 530 notices during September to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, the RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The RCB, food Control Department in this regard conducted operations against non license holder traders and served warning notices to over 530 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 415 shopkeepers who have met all the requirements for the license and also generated Rs 1 million revenue.