RCB Issues Notices To 540 Non Trade License Holders

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

RCB issues notices to 540 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 540 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 540 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during October.

According to details, RCB, Trade License Branch is taking action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The branch in this respect held an operation and served warning notices to over 540 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road, Hafizabad and other areas.

The branch also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 350 shopkeepers who have met all requirements.

Meanwhile, RCB teams also confiscated three truckload goods from different markets including Naseerabad, Chor and Allahabad in its grand operation against encroachments.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

