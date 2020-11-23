RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder traders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to seventy shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in the cantonment area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued notices to seventy shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in the cantonment area.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non license holder traders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non license holders and served warning notices to over 70 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 50 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements and collected over Rs 100,000 revenue.