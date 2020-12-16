RCB issues notices to 72 non-license holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Wednesday issued 72 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 88,360 revenue.

Meanwhile, the RCB food branch in its drive of checking food outlets issued notices to 30 outlets for not adopting food safety standards and imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on various outlets for violating hygiene act.