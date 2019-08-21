RCB issues notices to 750 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 750 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last two month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 750 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last two months.

According to RCB spokesman, the board on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 750 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 677 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license andcollected over Rs 1.8 million revenue.