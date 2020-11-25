UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Issues Notices To 90 Non Trade License Holders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

RCB issues notices to 90 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 90 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 90 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas during last week.

According to details, RCB had decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 90 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 300 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements during the current month (November).

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi November All

Recent Stories

Greg Barclay elected as independent ICC Chair

1 minute ago

Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promote ..

17 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal express grief over death ..

1 minute ago

Target killer affiliated with MQM-London, trained ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner visits Zakat committee Khairpur

2 minutes ago

More difficult to bowl Babar as compared to Kohli: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.