RCB 'Khuli Kutchery': Citizens Share Complaints With CEO

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RCB office to address the complaints of the people.

According to an RCB spokesman, the CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the grievances within shortest possible time frame. Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets, street lights and other issues.

The event was attended among others by a large number of citizens.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Umair Mehboob, Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and members of the cantonment board were also present.

The CEO told that the board was making all-out efforts to facilitate the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

He informed that the work to install new street lights and repair faulty would be started within next few weeks.

The issues of water supply and others would also be resolved on priority basis.

Imran Gulzar also appealed to the citizens not to dump the garbage on roads, drains and open plots.

The board was trying to ensure cleanliness in all Cantt areas, he said and asked the people to cooperate with sanitation staff to keep the Cantt areas clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and at garbage collection points.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutchery' was held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

