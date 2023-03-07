UrduPoint.com

RCB 'Khuli Kutchery': Citizens Share Complaints With Deputy CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

RCB 'Khuli Kutchery': Citizens share complaints with Deputy CEO

Deputy, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday at RCB office to address the complaints of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday at RCB office to address the complaints of the people.

According to an RCB spokesman, the Deputy CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the grievances within shortest possible time frame.

Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets, street lights and other issues.

The eighth Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and heads of different departments were also present.

The Deputy CEO told that the board was making all-out efforts to facilitate the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

He said that the board was providing relief to the citizens through Khuli Kutcheries and their issues were being resolved as soon as possible.

The Kutcheries also helped improve performance of different departments, he added.

The issues of water supply and others would also be resolved on priority basis, he said.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

11 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

31 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

31 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

10 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.