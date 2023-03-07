RCB 'Khuli Kutchery': Citizens share complaints with Deputy CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday at RCB office to address the complaints of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday at RCB office to address the complaints of the people.

According to an RCB spokesman, the Deputy CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the grievances within shortest possible time frame.

Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets, street lights and other issues.

The eighth Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and heads of different departments were also present.

The Deputy CEO told that the board was making all-out efforts to facilitate the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

He said that the board was providing relief to the citizens through Khuli Kutcheries and their issues were being resolved as soon as possible.

The Kutcheries also helped improve performance of different departments, he added.

The issues of water supply and others would also be resolved on priority basis, he said.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.