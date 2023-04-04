RCB 'Khuli Kutchery': Citizens share complaints with Deputy CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday at RCB office to address the complaints of the people.

The Deputy CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the grievances within shortest possible time frame.

According to RCB spokesman, most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets, street lights and other issues.

The 12th Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens.

On the occasion, Assistant Secretary Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Engineer Attique ur Rehman and heads of different departments were also present.

The Deputy CEO told that the board was making all-out efforts to facilitate the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

He said that the board was providing relief to the citizens through Khuli Kutcheries and their issues were being resolved as soon as possible.

The Kutcheries also helped improve performance of different departments, he added.

He said the board was striving to further improve cleanliness and water supply system.

The Deputy CEO also urged the citizens to cooperate with the board officials and pay outstanding water and property tax dues so that the development projects kicked off by the board could be completed.

The issues of water supply and others would also be resolved on priority basis, he said.