RCB Launch Anti Encroachment Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has started a massive anti-encroachment drive to address 'crowed management' and to maintain traffic flow. A number of enchantments were removed while goods were captured in the Sadar area, here Wednesday.
Spokesman RCB informed that in phase one, the operation was carried today in Sadar, Hathi Chowk, Coal Center, Railway Road, Kashmir Road and adjacent areas in which 5 trucks were seized while goods, stalls and other enchantments were captured by the anti encroachment department of RCB. During the phase wise operations, encroachments would be eliminated to clear footpaths and sideways of main roads, he said
Chief Executive Officer RCB, Syed Ali Irfan has also directed the concerned department to revisit the said areas to prevent any further encroachments stalled in future.
