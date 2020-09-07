UrduPoint.com
RCB Launched Amnesty Scheme Aims To Legalize Illegal Structures

Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiayni said that Amnesty scheme has been launched aimed at to legalize illegal structures in cantonment areas and to bring the practice to an end.

Brig Ijaz expressed these views while addressing a briefing at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board here on Monday.

He expressed hope that the dwellers would take benefit from Amnesty scheme.

The amnesty scheme will apply to illegal structures of domestic units that were built before 2015, he added.

Homeowners will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,500 to have their building map made by an approved architect, which has to be submitted to the RCB to be approved within three days. He said most people build homes without approved building plans, which causes problems for the civic body.

Briefing to media, Cantonment Executive Officer Umer Farooq said that Amnesty scheme has been introduced for the residential units while action would be taken against illegal commercial units and heavy fine would also be imposed to the violators.

Replying to a question, he said that action has been taken against those who were involved in malpractices adding that corruption would not be tolerated.

CEO Cantt Umer Farooq informed that 70,000 people were paying tax regularly while 40,000 people have regularized their properties.

Under the Amnesty scheme, two residential building units had obtained maps and regularized their properties.

