RCB launches amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board has launched an amnesty scheme for illegal residential buildings under which the owners have been asked to legalise their illegal structures without fines.

According to a RCB spokesman, the amnesty scheme has been announced for illegal structures of domestic units, constructed before 2015.

The owners of the illegal buildings would pay a fee of Rs2500 to have their building map made by an approved architect which would be submitted to the Board for formal approval, he added.

He said the amnesty scheme has been launched to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end.

He said several residents had constructed residential buildings without approved building plans which causes problems for the civic body.