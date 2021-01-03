RCB launches grand anti-encroachment operation; 13 truckload goods confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the directives of President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani has launched a grand anti-encroachment operation to remove temporary and permanent encroachments from all cantt areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the operation was conducted at Peshawar Road, Saddar, Chungi Number 22 and other areas under which RCB team removed encroachments besides confiscating 13 truckload goods of encroachers while over 500 notices were also issued to violators.

The RCB team with the help of City Traffic Police (CTP) also took action against vehicles parked in no parking areas particularly in Saddar Bazaar.

The vehicles parked in no parking areas were removed through Fork Lifters of CTP and the violators were imposed fines.

The operation was aimed at providing relief to the citizens visiting the markets, he added.

He informed APP that though, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in cantt areas but now, it has been further accelerated and all permanent and temporary encroachments would be removed.

He said, markets would be regularly visited and the staff concerned would conduct raids at main markets.

The vendors who would be found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads would be imposed fines with warnings, he added.

He said, no one would be spared and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the encroachers.

The plan to initiate operation against encroachers and cart pushers was taken on the directives of station commander and president of cantonment boards.

President Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantt, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani who the other day paid surprise visits of different areas, Golra to Saddar and directed authorities to devise a plan and form a special squad to launch a grand clean-up operation against encroachments.

The board had established a special anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Ghulam Sabir Basra, he added.

President Cantonment Board had also directed to complete work to clear all dangling electric wires from Saddar bazaar and adjoining areas, he said adding, the task would be completed within shortest possible time frame.