UrduPoint.com

RCB Making Efforts To Dispatch Goods For Flood-affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RCB making efforts to dispatch goods for flood-affectees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is making efforts to dispatch relief goods for the flood-affected people of flood-hit areas.

Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar informed that the board had set up flood relief camps here at Mall Road, Chairing Cross and Haider Road Saddar to collect goods for the flood victims.

Imran Gulzar said,"In this hour of trouble we are standing with our flood-affected brothers and sisters and we are trying to provide all possible support to them which is our religious and national responsibility." He urged the citizens to come forward to support their flood-affected brothers particularly in this hour of trouble and actively contribute to the relief camps.

The goods collected here would be sent to the flood affected areas, he said adding, in the flood relief camps, clothes, blankets, medicines, dry ration, utensils, water bottles, juices and milk boxes, cash and other essential items were being received for the flood victims.

Appreciating the spirit being shown by the traders and the business community, the CEO said they were fully cooperating with Cantt Board, while the citizens from other walks of life were also actively participating in the relief activities.

395\

Related Topics

Business Flood Water Road Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.