RCB making efforts to dispatch goods for flood-affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is making efforts to dispatch relief goods for the flood-affected people of flood-hit areas.

Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar informed that the board had set up flood relief camps here at Mall Road, Chairing Cross and Haider Road Saddar to collect goods for the flood victims.

Imran Gulzar said,"In this hour of trouble we are standing with our flood-affected brothers and sisters and we are trying to provide all possible support to them which is our religious and national responsibility." He urged the citizens to come forward to support their flood-affected brothers particularly in this hour of trouble and actively contribute to the relief camps.

The goods collected here would be sent to the flood affected areas, he said adding, in the flood relief camps, clothes, blankets, medicines, dry ration, utensils, water bottles, juices and milk boxes, cash and other essential items were being received for the flood victims.

Appreciating the spirit being shown by the traders and the business community, the CEO said they were fully cooperating with Cantt Board, while the citizens from other walks of life were also actively participating in the relief activities.

395\