RCB, NHA organize program to celebrate Independence Day

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Saturday organized a program under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

President RCB, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt. ( R ) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Ghulam Sabir Basra, RCB Horticulturist Mehar Gul and other officers of RCB were present on the occasion. The program was also attended by a large number of students of ARID University and Cantt residents.

The program was organized to celebrate Independence Day and spread awareness about the ongoing plantation drive launched as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was organized. The participants also prayed for the security and prosperity of the country.

The speakers on the occasion said, "Our forefathers achieved this homeland, giving unforgettable sacrifices, so we all should work hard sincerely so that the homeland could prosper and flourish. While celebrating the Independence Day, we all should vow to make Pakistan a great country." On this occasion, the Chairman NHA said that due to earnest efforts of the leaders and our forefathers, we got this homeland, so it was our duty to come forward and make all-out efforts for its security and play a role to make it greener.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the citizens should plant saplings at available open spaces so that the future generations could be provided a healthy environment.

The President RCB said, while celebrating the Independence Day, we should also highlight the importance of trees and plantation campaigns as it is need of the hour to minimize the environmental pollution. He urged the citizens to play role and plant saplings to make the country lush green and create pollution free environment.

He informed that the officers concerned of Cantonment Board were giving special attention to make the plantation campaign a success.

It is the need of the hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign, he added.

He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

According to RCB spokesman, hectic efforts were being made to make the RCB's plantation campaign a success. The Board was providing free saplings to the residents at Roomi Park, Sarwar Park and Westridge, he added.